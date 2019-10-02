Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 179,331,306.99% -47.8% -41% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38,248,048.57% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Evelo Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 170.86% and its average target price is $27.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.