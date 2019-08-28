Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.9. On the competitive side is, Krystal Biotech Inc. which has a 33.3 Current Ratio and a 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 average target price and a 22.45% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.