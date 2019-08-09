Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 188.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.