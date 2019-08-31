Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.00 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 6.76% and its average target price is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 70.9% respectively. About 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.