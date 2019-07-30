Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Both Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.9. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 86.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 82.8%. Insiders held 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -39.28% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.