Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 52.33 N/A -2.10 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.9 and a Quick Ratio of 11.9. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $29.17, while its potential upside is 28.05%.

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.