Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 140.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.