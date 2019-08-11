Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

As Biotechnology companies, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 453.19% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.