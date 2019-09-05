Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) Is At $5.91 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Hailiang Education Group – American Depositar (HLG) Lowered By 3.78%

Hailiang Education Group Inc – American Depositar (NASDAQ:HLG) had a decrease of 3.78% in short interest. HLG’s SI was 127,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.78% from 132,300 shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Hailiang Education Group Inc – American Depositar (NASDAQ:HLG)’s short sellers to cover HLG’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 11,351 shares traded. Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) has declined 19.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HLG News: 26/03/2018 – Hailiang Education Group 1H Rev $77.3M; 26/03/2018 – Hailiang Education Group 1H EPS 3c; 10/04/2018 – Hailiang Education Fosters Development in China and Confirms its Asset-Light Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Hailiang Education Group Inc. Reports Financial Results For The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2018; 21/03/2018 – Hailiang Education to Host Earnings Conference Call For the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2018, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:30 am ET; 23/03/2018 – HAILIANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$702.4 MLN VS HK$200.1 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Hailiang Education Group Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Fiscal Year 2018; 09/04/2018 – Hailiang Education- China Hustle Déjà vu; 13/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Hailiang International Holdings Ltd; 09/04/2018 – If you are fortunate to get a borrow on Hailiang Education $HLG than you can be short your part of the China Hustle. Same underwriter as $LFIN full story at

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) formed wedge down with $5.38 target or 9.00% below today’s $5.91 share price. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) has $189.47M valuation. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 31,120 shares traded. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has declined 51.66% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.66% the S&P500. Some Historical EVLO News: 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – CASH POSITION: AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $114.3 MLN; 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – IND ACCEPTED BY FDA FOR PHASE 2A INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED CLINICAL TRIAL OF EDP1503 IN METASTATIC MELANOMA; 18/05/2018 DEMENTIA DISCOVERY LP REPORTS A PASSIVE STAKE OF 8.3 PCT IN EVELO BIOSCIENCES AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS PLUS PROCEEDS FROM IPO TO ENABLE IT TO FUND REQUIREMENTS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2020

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It has a 47.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Analysts await Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.67 EPS, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by Evelo Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.08% negative EPS growth.