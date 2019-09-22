Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.76 N/A -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.9. The Current Ratio of rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 75.6%. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.