Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 0.00 5.78M -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 179,331,306.99% -47.8% -41% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 68,080,094.23% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.