Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Contrasting side by side

Both Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evelo Biosciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evelo Biosciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 77.4%. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.