Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Contrasting side by side

Both Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.64 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 0%. About 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.