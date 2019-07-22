Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.9. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.25, with potential upside of 323.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 7.2%. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.68%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.