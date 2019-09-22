Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 130 104.41 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of bluebird bio Inc. is $163.5, which is potential 53.08% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.68%. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.