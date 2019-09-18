Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

Both Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 153.24 N/A -13.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evelo Biosciences Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.9. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.68%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.