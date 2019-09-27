Evanson Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Facebook (FB) by $6.44 Million; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Maintains Stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 90.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 4,835 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, up from 2,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $195.82. About 691,374 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63M, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $176.7. About 11.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 30/05/2018 – CHESKY SAYS FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IS A ‘BIG PROPONENT’ OF AIRBNB GOING PUBLIC; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Makes Case for Facebook to Self-Regulate: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – Peter Thiel’s Palantir worked with Cambridge Analytica on the Facebook data, whistleblower alleges; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 14/05/2018 – BOOKER URGES FB WORK TO CREATE INDUSTRY-WIDE ETHICAL FRAMEWORKS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET; 21/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data…; 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.77 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Apple’s Services Narrative Is Largely Priced In; Stock No Longer Attractive – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook updates on app developer investigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $495.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 170,758 shares to 4.68M shares, valued at $53.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Money Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,188 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com accumulated 0.73% or 549,284 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc, Japan-based fund reported 145,464 shares. Dragoneer Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.45% or 448,465 shares. 39,016 are owned by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,774 shares. The New York-based Alpine Global Management Llc has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 2.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc reported 50,408 shares. Cortland Assocs Incorporated Mo owns 8.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 275,346 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 101,508 shares or 1.51% of the stock. 61,943 are held by Finance Counselors. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Overbrook Mngmt holds 124,198 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 5,077 shares to 55,116 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,170 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder Is a Good Buy Even in a Volatile Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Liability Company has 4.34% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 129,872 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv reported 21,822 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And Assocs stated it has 1,532 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 3,509 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.17% or 7,699 shares. Moreover, Amp Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 175,869 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 38,424 shares. Fruth Management, a Texas-based fund reported 13,972 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 198,544 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc has 27,736 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.07% or 20,762 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt stated it has 1,460 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Liability Com has 0.69% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 31,875 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 2.00M shares worth $392.00 million.