Evanson Asset Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Century Alum Co (CENX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Elm Ridge Management Boosted Position

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.58 million market cap company. It closed at $5.51 lastly. It is down 44.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – EXPECTS THAT LOSSES ARISING FROM EVENTS, LESS APPLICABLE DEDUCTIBLES, WILL BE COVERED UNDER ITS INSURANCE POLICIES; 08/03/2018 – Bess expects Century Aluminum will be able to bring its Kentucky plant from 40 percent of capacity to 100 percent; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Bets Global Raw-Material Squeeze Won’t Last; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,900 activity.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Century Aluminum signs key alumina supply deal – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Century Aluminum Announces Transition of Non-Executive Chairman – GlobeNewswire” published on October 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Earnings, Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Century Aluminum Co (CENX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 143,111 shares to 211,877 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 164,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,119 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 40,975 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 308,195 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 147,107 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) or 46,800 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Invesco Ltd accumulated 448,384 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,284 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 99,174 shares stake. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.17% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset invested in 8,220 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 119,429 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc stated it has 43,046 shares. Hall Kathryn A has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Asset Management reported 2,832 shares. Beese Fulmer Management owns 127,551 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Moreover, Welch Capital Prtnrs Ltd Ny has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,990 shares. Telos owns 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,420 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv owns 15,397 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Lc reported 60,100 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fir Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 999,374 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birinyi Assocs stated it has 48,450 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust has 163,217 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.