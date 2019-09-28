Evanson Asset Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $6.44 Million as Market Value Rose; Shaker Investments Increases Stake in Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE)

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63M, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence jabs at Facebook’s Russia hacking scandal; 22/03/2018 – Coming up in 30 minutes: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg sits down for a live exclusive interview with CNBC’s @JBoorstin from Facebook’s headquarters. Watch on CNBC TV or; 16/04/2018 – Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by “suspicious groups” – study; 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS AFTER LAST WEEK’S LEARNING, IMMEDIATELY BANNED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA FROM USING ANY OF FACEBOOK’S SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph; 27/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 05/04/2018 – Kremlin calls Facebook’s removal of Russian media accounts censorship; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO GIVE ACCESS TO SERVERS

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 123.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 13,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 25,255 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $957,000, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $608.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 62,671 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over privacy breach – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $495.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,873 shares to 25,616 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 4.12M shares. Burns J W And Company Ny reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.49 million shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp invested 2.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 47,513 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ulysses Management Ltd Liability reported 25,000 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Serv holds 1.49M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10,575 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Bridges Management has 1.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tributary Cap Limited Company holds 0.07% or 5,450 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Tb Alternative Assets Ltd has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tyvor Capital Limited reported 2.34% stake. Alta Management Limited Liability Corp has 487,725 shares for 5.26% of their portfolio.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 6,170 shares to 6,630 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,107 shares, and cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deneen Borelli: I lost my job thanks to Facebookâ€™s censorship – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brown-Forman First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 28, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Shares In DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold DXPE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 1.05% less from 13.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,956 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corp accumulated 647,795 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 2.50M shares. 1.14M are owned by Van Berkom Associates. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 1,324 shares. Sei has 7,310 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 5,514 shares. Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Glenmede Na has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Prudential Financial reported 38,247 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd invested 0.01% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 6,861 shares.