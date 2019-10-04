Evanson Asset Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $383,756 as Stock Rose; Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 1,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 123,765 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, down from 125,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $226.78. About 30.64M shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $226.78. About 30.64 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Company owns 18,960 shares. Advsr Mgmt Lc holds 123,014 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Counsel Lc has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Huntington Bancorporation invested in 1.65% or 517,612 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 4,527 shares stake. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 357 shares. Horrell Cap Management holds 0.23% or 2,359 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 44,554 are held by Coastline Tru. Ghp Invest Advsr Incorporated owns 51,015 shares. California-based Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 3.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 1.59% or 531,823 shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (SCZ) by 6,101 shares to 1,689 shares, valued at $97,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Telephone & Tele (NYSE:T) by 26,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,160 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Mid (SCHM).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: "Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook urges Supreme Court to preserve DACA – Live Trading News" on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, JPM, SNAP – Nasdaq" published on October 03, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: "Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) going to war with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) over the future of gaming – Live Trading News" on October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.