Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; As Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Shares Rose, P2 Capital Partners Has Upped Holding by $32.34 Million

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.41M, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 475,734 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Missing Mother Of 2 Vanished Without A Trace 37 Days Ago From Acadia Healthcare Flagship Facility – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare: Questioning The Reality Behind A Possible Private Equity Deal With KKR – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp holds 3,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 96,945 shares. Condor Management accumulated 23,597 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 34,927 shares. Ares Limited Co has invested 4.71% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 2.37M were reported by State Street. 1,500 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. 30,154 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 8.01 million shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability owns 529,025 shares. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 157 shares. Aristotle Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.34% or 7.68M shares. Leonard Green And Limited Partnership holds 60,000 shares. 1.13 million were reported by Stephens Inv Group Ltd Liability.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $160.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.93% or 35,844 shares. Pure Financial accumulated 9,922 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Dorsal Capital Management Llc has invested 10.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prescott Group Inc Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,000 shares. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 162,592 shares. 5,878 were reported by Concorde Asset Management Ltd Llc. Hl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.67 million shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 103,964 shares. 24,401 are owned by Sunbelt Securities. Hayek Kallen Inv Management holds 84,390 shares. Schaller Inv holds 3,850 shares. Westend Advisors Llc accumulated 306,388 shares or 0% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 10,448 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Planning Gp holds 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,370 shares.