Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake; Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Sentiment Is 1.15

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 6.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evanson Asset Management Llc analyzed 33,361 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)'s stock rose 0.62%. The Evanson Asset Management Llc holds 454,024 shares with $87.63 million value, down from 487,385 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $534.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.59, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 77 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 67 reduced and sold their holdings in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 36.48 million shares, down from 38.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Meridian Bioscience Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 30.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. On Thursday, August 22 THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 22,246 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $24500 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Evanson Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 8,721 shares to 17,366 valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) stake by 170,758 shares and now owns 4.68M shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Counselors Inc owns 61,943 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.01 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 10,850 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Altimeter Cap LP invested in 3.75 million shares or 19.84% of the stock. Ironwood Finance Lc holds 259 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teewinot Advisers Limited Company owns 220,901 shares for 13.73% of their portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated accumulated 9,202 shares. 250,065 are owned by Scotia. Arrow Financial Corp invested in 33,836 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Comm owns 1,910 shares. L And S Incorporated reported 1.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,329 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru has 33,328 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Sterneck Cap Lc holds 2.87% or 17,174 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson holds 4,888 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $421.56 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 16.45 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

Analysts await Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 55.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.2 per share. VIVO’s profit will be $3.84 million for 27.42 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for 1.19 million shares. Verity Asset Management Inc. owns 27,338 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Capital Management Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 3.60 million shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 108,884 shares.