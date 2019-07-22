Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake By $369,684; Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Shorts Raised By 965.92%

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) had an increase of 965.92% in short interest. ALRN’s SI was 190,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 965.92% from 17,900 shares previously. With 673,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s short sellers to cover ALRN’s short positions. The SI to Aileron Therapeutics Inc’s float is 3.14%. The stock increased 4.13% or $0.0215 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5415. About 1.19 million shares traded or 412.29% up from the average. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) has declined 76.33% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ALRN News: 09/05/2018 – Aileron Therapeutics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 42c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aileron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALRN); 22/05/2018 – Aileron Therapeutics Announces Publication of ALRN-6924 Nonclinical Data in T-cell Lymphomas by Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; 02/04/2018 – AILERON THERAPEUTICS – BELIEVES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENTS AS OF DEC 31 TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX INTO H2 2019; 15/05/2018 – AILERON SAYS YANCHIK III HAS RESIGNED AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 15/05/2018 – AILERON SAYS LONGENECKER HAS BEEN NAMED INTERIM CEO; 15/05/2018 – AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC – JOHN P. LONGENECKER HAS BEEN NAMED INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF JEFFREY BAILEY AS CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD; 19/03/2018 – AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC – BAILEY REPLACES SCOTT KAPNICK AS CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – Aileron Therapeutics Names John P. Longenecker Interim CEO

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 1,956 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Evanson Asset Management Llc holds 125,713 shares with $23.88M value, down from 127,669 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $932.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 20.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And invested in 71,019 shares or 1.25% of the stock. S R Schill Assocs has 0.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rbo & Ltd Com reported 58,838 shares stake. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.49% or 28,910 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 26,898 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.9% or 1.45 million shares. 24,133 are owned by Inv Counselors Of Maryland. Azimuth Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 125,713 shares for 4.93% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams holds 0.67% or 42,159 shares. Martin Incorporated Tn invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi has invested 6.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ally Financial reported 62,000 shares stake. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 6.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 75 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, January 30. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $153 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, January 30. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $197 target. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of stock or 1,521 shares.

