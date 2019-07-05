Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Position

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 14.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Evanson Asset Management Llc holds 21,964 shares with $2.59M value, down from 25,789 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone

Morgan Stanley decreased Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) stake by 59.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 114,507 shares as Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Morgan Stanley holds 77,629 shares with $7.42 million value, down from 192,136 last quarter. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.06% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 75,635 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.92 million activity. Another trade for 3,270 shares valued at $311,562 was made by Gardiner Nathaniel S. on Tuesday, February 12. CARTER BRUCE L A sold $696,102 worth of stock or 7,734 shares. Golumbeski George had sold 13,500 shares worth $1.22 million on Monday, February 11.

Morgan Stanley increased Ishares Tr (CIU) stake by 419,407 shares to 2.48M valued at $136.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 2.81 million shares and now owns 6.91 million shares. Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was raised too.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,662 for 551.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 413,327 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 1,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 252 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 10,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 390,476 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 77,629 shares. Qs Lc reported 45,621 shares. Acuta Capital Prtn Ltd Co has 61,000 shares. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 940,000 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. 10,831 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2,300 shares. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Lc owns 476,042 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Llc owns 233,100 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13100 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested in 56,232 shares. Coastline Co has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Company reported 3.65% stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 55,000 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. 412,281 were reported by Agf Investments Inc. Decatur Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 266,150 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.78% or 7,781 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs has 0.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Voya Mgmt Limited Co has 3.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.59 million shares. Tcw Gru Inc invested in 0.68% or 597,869 shares. Carderock Cap owns 45,373 shares. Guardian Trust holds 970,568 shares. Comm Bancorp holds 1.73 million shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. 5.41 million were accumulated by First Eagle Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Ionic Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

