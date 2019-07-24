Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $447,525 as Share Value Rose; As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.00 Million

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 14.70M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 40,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,230 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 256,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 2.15M shares traded or 50.49% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc Cl A by 67,440 shares to 396,075 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 8,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

