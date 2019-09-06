Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Market Value Rose; Shapiro Capital Management Has Boosted Its Compass Minerals International (CMP) Holding by $2.76 Billion

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 1.02M shares traded or 31.98% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 50,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.82B, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 234,644 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. The insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was bought by Standen James D.. $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Reece Joseph E. Crutchfield Kevin S had bought 2,000 shares worth $98,920.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,203 shares to 932,727 shares, valued at $103.56 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,380 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.79M for 15.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.