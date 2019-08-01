Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding by $307,020; Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $145.93. About 56,697 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.88. About 124,739 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M&R Capital has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Town And Country Bancshares And Dba First Bankers holds 0.39% or 13,640 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% or 4,830 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 3,398 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Natixis holds 0.04% or 94,000 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication invested in 0% or 5,053 shares. Bank Of The West holds 8,164 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 71,380 shares. The Texas-based Westwood Gp has invested 0.53% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Freestone Ltd invested 0.24% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 8,025 are owned by First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Highland Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 6,590 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 135,000 shares to 437,000 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 264,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

