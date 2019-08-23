Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Oneok New (OKE) by $326,853; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Lowered Position by $73.85 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09M, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $455.2. About 32,233 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.92. About 1.09M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,580 were reported by Axa. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt invested in 3,281 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 192,804 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc holds 0.05% or 116,122 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Account Ltd Com owns 17,525 shares for 7.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 483 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 199,074 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 47,906 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 2,554 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.59% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

