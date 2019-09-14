Evanson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $6.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Kerrisdale Advisers Lowered Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $19.68 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.25M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63M, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER TELLS BRITISH LAWMAKERS THAT CANADIAN FIRM AGGREGATE IQ WORKED ON SOFTWARE WHICH WAS LATER USED TO IDENTIFY REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN U.S. ELECTION; 26/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook, No One Likes Oversharing; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO SAYS IN CHANNEL 4 DOCUMENTARY THAT COMPANY WOULD NEVER GIVE U.S. INVESTIGATORS ANY INFORMATION ABOUT ITS FOREIGN POLITICAL CLIENTS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has ‘tremendous amount of power,’ should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO INFO; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘NEEDS TO DO A LOT BETTER’ ENFORCING ITS POLICIES ABOUT CONTENT; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Presses Mark Zuckerberg on the Tension Between Facebook’s Profits and Its Users’ Privacy and; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress Tuesday The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Management has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,557 shares. Hoplite Capital Management LP reported 144,565 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cognios Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 7,443 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp owns 9,967 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Lc has 72,624 shares. 7.06M were accumulated by Viking Glob Invsts Lp. Cleararc Incorporated accumulated 35,850 shares. Fcg Advisors invested in 0.41% or 6,653 shares. 1.21M were reported by Schroder Inv Management Grp Incorporated. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 34,050 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Decatur Cap Mgmt owns 81,936 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $495.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,482 shares to 57,648 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 175,000 shares to 238,767 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 401,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).