Evanson Asset Management Has Decreased Intel (INTC) Position by $477,053 as Market Value Declined; Weibo (WB) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $5.92 Million

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 9,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 22,765 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 97,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 528,618 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77 million, up from 431,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.56 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman, a New York-based fund reported 644,613 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv stated it has 108,306 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has invested 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 310,789 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt owns 5,330 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. King Luther Management Corp accumulated 150,018 shares. Paradigm Financial Limited Co invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Regions Fin has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). M&T Retail Bank stated it has 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co reported 72,569 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Middleton & Inc Ma holds 34,053 shares. Miller Inv Limited Partnership reported 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Semper Augustus Invests Group Lc accumulated 20,677 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation holds 0.17% or 6,343 shares. Affinity Advsr Ltd Liability has 2.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 225,656 shares.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 155,632 shares to 744,536 shares, valued at $33.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Prn) by 22.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 20,192 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.01% or 68,228 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Harding Loevner LP holds 0.42% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank holds 151,224 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn owns 0.04% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 2.04M shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 42,236 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 100,101 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, Washington-based fund reported 569 shares. Korea Investment owns 5,100 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 87,767 shares. 131,714 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. 208,987 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp.