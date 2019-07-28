Evanson Asset Management Decreased Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $307,020; Awm Investment Company Has Increased Its Holding in Liqtech International (LIQT) as Stock Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 131,571 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25,000 shares to 286,002 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 322,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,460 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Cap Limited Co owns 259,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,389 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 1.79 million shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 21,598 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.42 million shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Awm Investment Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 5.31 million shares. Bell National Bank reported 10,610 shares. Vanguard reported 914,092 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 83,940 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri accumulated 0.01% or 48,000 shares. 1492 Ltd Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 229,116 shares. Moreover, Eam Investors Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). 157,524 are held by Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 192,009 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.10 million for 15.61 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

