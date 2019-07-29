Evanson Asset Management Decreased Position in Oneok New (OKE) as Stock Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Market Value Rose While Logan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.27 Million

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 1.92 million shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 37,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 74,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $104.37. About 3.49 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 2,992 were reported by Caxton Associates L P. Hilltop Holdings stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Clearbridge Investments Limited Com holds 3.13 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 73,578 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Westwood Group stated it has 82,883 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Com invested in 15,851 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd invested in 0.07% or 2,560 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Llc Ny has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,342 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 70,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc owns 5.14 million shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 4.41% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $293.05 million for 23.50 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.