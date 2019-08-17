Evanson Asset Management Decreased By $447,525 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 14.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Evanson Asset Management Llc holds 21,964 shares with $2.59M value, down from 25,789 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure

Among 4 analysts covering Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hochschild Mining PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 197.50’s average target is -5.86% below currents GBX 209.8 stock price. Hochschild Mining PLC had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Sell”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 170 target in Friday, July 5 report. UBS maintained the shares of HOC in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HOC in report on Thursday, July 4 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 10. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 230 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. See Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 165.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell New Target: GBX 165.00 Initiates Starts

05/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 2.60% or GBX 5.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 209.8. About 1.26M shares traded. Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. The company has market cap of 1.07 billion GBP. It also explores for dore and concentrates. It has a 80.69 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds 100% interests in Arcata site, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru; and Inmaculada underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, as well as holds interests in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.