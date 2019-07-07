Evanson Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $447,525 as Market Value Rose; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Share Value Declined While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Raised Holding

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 26,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 257,275 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Google (GOOGL): Who Will Win the Cloud Gaming Battle? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 575,511 shares or 5.3% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bath Savings reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forbes J M And Llp reported 3.59% stake. Moreover, Green Square Lc has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Friess Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 413,807 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp owns 45,018 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Stralem stated it has 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srs Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 180,000 are owned by Jbf Incorporated. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northside Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.15% or 24,485 shares. Quantres Asset holds 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 7,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Fiduciary Wi invested in 456,025 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Hrt Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 2,430 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability invested 1.24% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,149 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Gemmer Asset has 101 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has 2,500 shares. Logan Capital Inc reported 3,985 shares. Stephens Inv Gru Ltd Co holds 0.65% or 386,981 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 1,813 shares. 16,016 were reported by Stifel Financial Corporation. Sei Invests Company holds 94,849 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 255,450 shares to 58,850 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 53,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,230 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).