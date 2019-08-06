Evanson Asset Management Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lifted By $1.29 Million Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Evanson Asset Management Llc holds 487,385 shares with $81.24M value, down from 529,474 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $528.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 31/03/2018 – Josh Constine: Scoop: Facebook will launch a Custom Audiences certification tool to ensure advertisers have user consent, after; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Attorney General Kilmartin Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Cooperating With Mueller’s Office (Video); 07/03/2018 – Georgia Governor: Deal: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Blackrock Inc. (BLK) stake by 7.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 3,010 shares as Blackrock Inc. (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 41,971 shares with $17.94 million value, up from 38,961 last quarter. Blackrock Inc. now has $67.62B valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $16.9 during the last trading session, reaching $431.32. About 637,686 shares traded or 29.43% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Retail Long-Term Net Inflows Were $16.7 Billion; 29/05/2018 – BlackRock Steers Clear of Italy as Poor Liquidity Bedevils Bonds; 15/05/2018 – REG-Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK – IN QTR, ALSO SAW MANY CLIENTS ADAPTING TO TAX LAW BY SEEKING LIQUIDITY TO FUND FUTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT OR MORE AGGRESSIVE SHARE REPURCHASES; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Push Into Fixed-Income ETFs (Video); 29/05/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST JEFFREY ROSENBERG ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES ARE ANOTHER HUNTING GROUND FOR SHORT-END OPPORTUNITIES; 26/03/2018 – DANA: UAE COURT ISSUES ANTI-SUIT INJUNCTION AGAINST BLACKROCK; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – As Hedge Funds Pile In, BlackRock Sounds Leftist Alarm in Mexico

Among 5 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BlackRock has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $506’s average target is 17.31% above currents $431.32 stock price. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BlackRock Inc (BLK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock: An Industry Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.16% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 0.68% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 40,542 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has invested 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Finance In accumulated 305 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Da Davidson And Co holds 6,043 shares. Fosun Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Fiduciary owns 2,325 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Mgmt reported 2,706 shares stake. Eastern Bancshares has 1.11% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 38,798 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd has 0.52% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,182 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 458,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 356 shares. Ghp holds 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 1,809 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,353 shares to 39,633 valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 8,822 shares and now owns 7,205 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity. 750 shares valued at $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru reported 178,938 shares. Glenmede Na has 932,668 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Vision Cap Management Inc accumulated 1,393 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Viking Global Investors Ltd Partnership has 2.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lateef Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 1,931 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.48% or 427,702 shares. Capstone Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stillwater Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 1,675 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corp Nj stated it has 3,054 shares. The United Kingdom-based Uss Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 3.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Macquarie invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,416 were accumulated by Chilton Communication Ltd Liability Corp. The New York-based Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Allied Advisory Service has 0.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 14.79% above currents $181.73 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.