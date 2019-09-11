Evanson Asset Management Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $6.99 Million as Stock Price Rose; Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Market Valuation Rose While Ftb Advisors Increased Holding by $518,784

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 487,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.24M, down from 529,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $188.15. About 9.67 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – First Word: Facebook Removes More Hate Content (Video); 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will go to Europe to answer questions – in private – from EU regulators The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 26/04/2018 – YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK WILL HAVE TO TAKE MEASURES AGAINST VIDEOS WITH HATE SPEECH, EXTREMIST CONTENT; 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 10/04/2018 – Privacy advocate: Facebook could face huge fines over its data use, in theory trillions of dollars; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 26/03/2018 – Dealbook: Tim Cook and Other C.E.O.s Take on Facebook: DealBook Briefing; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 5,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 51,443 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 46,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 1.03M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS SANDOZ HAD A TOUGH FIRST QUARTER, STRONG PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE US BUT CONTINUED PRICE PRESSURES THERE, LOOKING FORWARD TO UPCOMING BIOSIMILARS LAUNCHES; 22/03/2018 – Novartis Drug Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Children With Rare Form of Leukemia; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – FOUR OF 11 DIRECTORS OF JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q After-Tax Profit $2.03B; 17/04/2018 – Novartis to Invest More Than $100M to Research, Develop Antimalarials; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR® + MEKINIST® FOR; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN THIS STUDY WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN OTHER TRIALS OF OFATUMUMAB AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO AND PEAR WILL WORK TO BRING RESET TO PATIENTS WITH SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER AND, IF CLEARED BY FDA, RESET-O TO PATIENTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Llc holds 10,660 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.06% or 1,113 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.94% or 22,213 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability invested in 2,703 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt owns 1.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,669 shares. Gfs Advsrs Lc, Texas-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Trust reported 29,763 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M&R Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 14,825 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 1,400 shares. Stanley holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,692 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc owns 608 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 200,300 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell Comm has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.