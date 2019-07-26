Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 35 2.80 N/A 3.40 10.68 Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.29 N/A 5.39 14.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Tompkins Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Evans Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Tompkins Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evans Bancorp Inc. and Tompkins Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13% 1.2% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Evans Bancorp Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, Tompkins Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evans Bancorp Inc. and Tompkins Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 50.9% respectively. About 4.4% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.3% 0.39% 0.67% -13.21% -20.13% 11.53% Tompkins Financial Corporation -1.59% 0.57% 0.48% 3.1% -1.93% 3.68%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Tompkins Financial Corporation

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Evans Bancorp Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.