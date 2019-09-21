Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.83 N/A 3.40 10.92 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 21 3.10 N/A 1.20 19.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evans Bancorp Inc. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Evans Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evans Bancorp Inc. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.57 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.3% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares and 42% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares. 4.5% are Evans Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc. beats Orrstown Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.