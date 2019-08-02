Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.72 N/A 3.40 10.92 Citizens Holding Company 21 3.09 N/A 1.19 17.90

Table 1 highlights Evans Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens Holding Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Evans Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Holding Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company’s 113.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.13 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evans Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 6.2%. About 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are Citizens Holding Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Citizens Holding Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Evans Bancorp Inc. beats Citizens Holding Company.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.