Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Comparing side by side

Since Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 35 0.00 3.92M 3.40 10.92 Valley National Bancorp 11 2.39 321.26M 0.96 11.69

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evans Bancorp Inc. and Valley National Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Evans Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 11,107,962.60% 12.7% 1.2% Valley National Bancorp 3,022,201,317.03% 7.9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.71 beta indicates that Evans Bancorp Inc. is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Valley National Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evans Bancorp Inc. and Valley National Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 62.9% respectively. Evans Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Valley National Bancorp beats Evans Bancorp Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.