Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.56 N/A 3.40 10.92 Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 3.89 N/A 3.60 13.42

Demonstrates Evans Bancorp Inc. and Peoples Financial Services Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Peoples Financial Services Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Evans Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Evans Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Peoples Financial Services Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.71 beta indicates that Evans Bancorp Inc. is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 0.29 beta and it is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.3% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares and 25.6% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares. Insiders owned 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Evans Bancorp Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.