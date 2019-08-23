Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

This is a contrast between Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.24 N/A 0.12 5.04 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.88 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Euroseas Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Euroseas Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta means Euroseas Ltd.’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Euroseas Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nordic American Tankers Limited are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. Nordic American Tankers Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Euroseas Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Euroseas Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Euroseas Ltd. has a 103.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1.3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Euroseas Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.6% of Nordic American Tankers Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71% Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. has -15.71% weaker performance while Nordic American Tankers Limited has 1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Euroseas Ltd. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.