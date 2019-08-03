Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)

Since Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.23 N/A 0.12 5.04 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.94 N/A -30.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Euroseas Ltd. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta means Euroseas Ltd.’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Euroseas Ltd. Its rival Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Euroseas Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Euroseas Ltd. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Euroseas Ltd. has an average target price of $1.9, and a 206.45% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.4% of Euroseas Ltd. shares and 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares. Euroseas Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 34.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. has stronger performance than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Summary

Euroseas Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.