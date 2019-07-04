Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.22 N/A -0.18 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 0.95 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Euroseas Ltd. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Euroseas Ltd. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% -2.8% -1.3% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Euroseas Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Euroseas Ltd. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Euroseas Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Euroseas Ltd. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Euroseas Ltd. has a 209.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $1.9. On the other hand, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s potential upside is 99.08% and its consensus price target is $17.38. The information presented earlier suggests that Euroseas Ltd. looks more robust than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Euroseas Ltd. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are owned by institutional investors at 17% and 87.7% respectively. Euroseas Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 34.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -5.42% -6.32% 3.18% -58.48% -23.97% -2.71% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. has -2.71% weaker performance while Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has 9.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.