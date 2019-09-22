Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

This is a contrast between Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.26 N/A 0.12 5.04 GasLog Partners LP 21 2.69 N/A 1.91 11.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Euroseas Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP. GasLog Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Euroseas Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Euroseas Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GasLog Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Euroseas Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Euroseas Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. GasLog Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Euroseas Ltd. are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Euroseas Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GasLog Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Euroseas Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 94.03% for Euroseas Ltd. with consensus target price of $1.3. Meanwhile, GasLog Partners LP’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 2.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that Euroseas Ltd. looks more robust than GasLog Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Euroseas Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 41.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP has 27.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71% GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. has -15.71% weaker performance while GasLog Partners LP has 8.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors GasLog Partners LP beats Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.