Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) formed triangle with $0.74 target or 7.00% above today’s $0.69 share price. Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) has $8.64M valuation. It closed at $0.69 lastly. It is down 65.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESEA News: 11/04/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces Sale of its Eldest Bulk Carrier Vessel; 08/05/2018 – Euroseas 1Q Rev $12.9M; 04/04/2018 – EUROSEAS LTD – NEW CHARTERS WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 9 FOR EM ATHENS AND APRIL 7 FOR MANOLIS; 08/05/2018 – Euroseas 1Q Loss $3.23M; 11/04/2018 – EUROSEAS LTD – VESSEL WILL BE DELIVERED TO ITS BUYERS BY JUNE 30 2018; 10/05/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. to Host Conference Call to Discuss the Spin-off of Euroseas’ Dry Bulk Fleet into a Separate Company; 08/05/2018 – EUROSEAS SUBSIDIARY EURODRY LTD FILES FORM F-1 WITH U.S. SEC; 05/03/2018 Reminder – Dry Bulk & Container Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 10/05/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. to Host Conference Call to Discuss the Spin-off of Euroseas’ Dry Bulk Fleet into a Separate Company; 31/05/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces Completion of the Spin-off of its Drybulk Fleet into EuroDry Ltd

ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD COM CANA (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) had an increase of 3.65% in short interest. ECAOF’s SI was 53,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.65% from 52,000 shares previously. With 5,700 avg volume, 10 days are for ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD COM CANA (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)’s short sellers to cover ECAOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8989. About 20,075 shares traded. Eco (OTCMKTS:Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Euroseas Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eco (OTCMKTS:Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tullow Oil: The Guyana Thesis Has Materialized – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tullow Oil makes large oil discovery off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Africa Oil Corporation: Execution In A Difficult Environment – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Eco (OTCMKTS:Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tullow, Total, Eco pick second well spot for Guyana’s Orinduik offshore field – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Russia Sets Sights On Energy Resources Under Arctic Circle – Forbes” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company has market cap of $335.59 million. The firm holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia. It currently has negative earnings.