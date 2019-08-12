Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Reaches $0.54 52-Week Low; Best Buy Co (BBY) Sentiment Is 1.08

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 223 funds opened new or increased positions, while 207 sold and decreased stock positions in Best Buy Co Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 197.18 million shares, down from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Best Buy Co Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 158 Increased: 143 New Position: 80.

The stock of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.49 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.54 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.76M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $0.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $608,220 less. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.54. About 18,515 shares traded. Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has declined 65.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESEA News: 23/05/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces the Effectiveness of the Registration Statement and Approval for Listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market of EuroDry Ltd, its Drybulk Fleet Spin-Off; 02/05/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Euroseas 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 11/04/2018 – EUROSEAS LTD – VESSEL WILL BE DELIVERED TO ITS BUYERS BY JUNE 30 2018; 11/04/2018 – EUROSEAS LTD – DEAL FOR GROSS AMOUNT OF $6.45 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. to Host Conference Call to Discuss the Spin-off of Euroseas’ Dry Bulk Fleet into a Separate Company; 04/05/2018 – EUROSEAS LTD – M/V EKATERINI IS SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED TO CO FROM SHIPYARD ON MAY 7; 04/05/2018 – EUROSEAS LTD – UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR ITS NEWBUILDING VESSEL, M/V EKATERINI; 04/05/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces Time Charter Contract and Financing for its Newbuilding Kamsarmax M/V Ekaterini and Sets Date for the; 05/03/2018 Reminder – Dry Bulk & Container Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 1.11 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 11/05/2018 – CAPITAL GROWTH EXITED SKX, DDR, DHI, MLCO, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BEST BUY CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS FIRE EDITION SMART TVS BY INSIGNIA & TOSHIBA; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $17.85 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 12.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. for 118,208 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd owns 12,370 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc has 2.44% invested in the company for 48,000 shares. The California-based Affinity Investment Advisors Llc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 469,524 shares.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) At US$68.53? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Best Buy Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:BBY) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Likes Funko After 2019 Guidance Raise – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy Upgraded by Wall Street – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 16.88 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.76 million. The firm owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier.