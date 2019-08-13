Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) Comparison side by side

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.20 N/A 0.12 5.04 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.51 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Euroseas Ltd. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 271.67% for Euroseas Ltd. with consensus price target of $1.9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Euroseas Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% are Euroseas Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Euroseas Ltd. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.