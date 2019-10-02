Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Comparing side by side

Both Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 -0.83 1.23M 0.12 5.04 StealthGas Inc. 3 4.22 24.64M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Euroseas Ltd. and StealthGas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Euroseas Ltd. and StealthGas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 192,971,446.50% 0% 0% StealthGas Inc. 780,883,564.68% -1.1% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Euroseas Ltd. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, StealthGas Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Euroseas Ltd. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival StealthGas Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. StealthGas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Euroseas Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Euroseas Ltd. and StealthGas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 StealthGas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Euroseas Ltd.’s upside potential is 73.50% at a $1.3 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Euroseas Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd. shares. Competitively, StealthGas Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71% StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. had bearish trend while StealthGas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors StealthGas Inc. beats Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.