Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17% of Euroseas Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.87% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Euroseas Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% -2.80% -1.30% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Euroseas Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Euroseas Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

Euroseas Ltd. currently has an average price target of $1.9, suggesting a potential upside of 183.33%. As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 14.70%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Euroseas Ltd.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Euroseas Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -5.42% -6.32% 3.18% -58.48% -23.97% -2.71% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. has -2.71% weaker performance while Euroseas Ltd.’s rivals have 28.57% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Euroseas Ltd. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Euroseas Ltd.’s competitors have 1.19 and 1.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Euroseas Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Euroseas Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

Euroseas Ltd. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Euroseas Ltd.’s competitors are 27.22% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Euroseas Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Euroseas Ltd.’s competitors beat Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.